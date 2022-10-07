Breakfast Links - October 7, 2022

Yup, it’s me again. The guy who brought you the Monday links. Today, however, I am the closer. Here are the Breakfast Links that symbolize the start of the weekend!

Houston

The Houston Dynamo got a massive road win against Nashville last weekend and now have the final match of the season Sunday. The team will be hosting the LA Galaxy at PNC Stadium. Sadly, the 2022 Decision Day is another one in which Houston was already eliminated from. However, there’s nothing better than closing out such a disappointing season by beating a California rival. The match is set to kick off at 4:00 PM from PNC Stadium. Come out and pack the stadium and get yourself a Hector Herrera bobble head. Vamos Dynamo!

The Houston Dash are currently in yet another international break with many of the players seeing action with their respective countries. Take advantage of the 713 promotion for the playoff match against KC Current on October 16th. Let’s fill the stadium and support our ladies. DTFO!

Make sure you check out the latest episodes of the Dynamo Theory Podcast, available everywhere you get you podcasts.

Major League Soccer

MLS Decision Day 2022 is here, with the final standings and MLS Cup Playoff seedings to be settled on the season’s last day, as all 28 teams play in seven simultaneous Eastern Conference games at 1:30 PM and seven out West at 4 PM.

Earlier than most previous MLS expansion sides, St. Louis CITY SC embarked on more of their initial roster build by signing eight players to first-team contracts by the end of this summer. All eight of those players are in-market with their MLS NEXT Pro side, getting to know the club, city and country, too. That team, St. Louis CITY2, will vie for the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro Cup on Saturday at Columbus Crew 2 (12:30 PM), one day before the final MLS regular-season matchday before St. Louis’s first team debuts in the league next year.

Major League Soccer and LIGA MX announced important competition details, including dates, format and hosting process for the first edition of the historic and highly-anticipated 2023 Leagues Cup which will feature every club in the top two leagues in North America.

Around the World

In its decade of existence, the National Women’s Soccer League has been rocked by widespread allegations of emotional, verbal and sexual abuse. The E60 documentary “Truth Be Told,” which is now available to watch on ESPN+, chronicles some of the most serious allegations of abuse in the NWSL, with a closer look at two of the most notable, involving former Portland Thorns coach Paul Riley and former Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar next month will be the last of Lionel Messi’s storied career. The 35-year-old Argentina star, who will play in his fifth World Cup, is still seeking his first title at the showpiece tournament (which begins on November 20 this year) and admitted he feels nervous ahead of his last appearance on world football’s biggest stage. “There’s some anxiety and nerves at the same time. It is the last one,” Messi said in an interview with Star Plus.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has defended his team’s display despite being given a scare by Cypriot minnows Omonia Nicosia in Europa League group stage play. United won 3-2 at the GSP Stadium on Thursday after trailing 1-0 at half-time. Marcus Rashford scored twice and Anthony Martial got another after both came off the bench to rescue United, but Ten Hag insisted afterwards he didn’t see a lot wrong with the performance. “I think it was a bad 10 minutes after we conceded the goal,” Ten Hag told a news conference after the game. “I think first-half — and it’s not easy against an opponent, so compact to create chances — and we created a lot of chances.