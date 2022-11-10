Dynamo make 14 players available in tomorrow’s MLS Expansion Draft

The Houston Dynamo have protected 12 players ahead of tomorrow’s MLS Expansion Draft. Newcomers St. Louis City SC will be able to choose from 14 available players on the Dynamo, if they choose to select one. The newest MLS club will get to make five picks, and can only choose one player from any one club.

The Dynamo protected the following players, meaning they can not be selected: Corey Baird, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Steve Clark, Griffin Dorsey, Sebas Ferreira, Teenage Hadebe, Héctor Herrera, Adam Lundkvist, Nelson Quinones, Daniel Steres, Thor Ulfarsson, Matias Vera.

Juan Castilla, Brooklyn Raines, Daniel Rios and Xavier Valdez are Homegrown Players and are not eligible for selection. Ethan Bartlow is also not eligible for selection as a Generation adidas player.

The players from the Houston Dynamo eligible for the Expansion Draft are Beto Avila, Mateo Bajamich, Darwin Cerén, Joe Corona, Ian Hoffmann, Sam Junqua, Nico Lemoine, Michael Nelson, Tim Parker, Darwin Quintero, Memo Rodriguez, Thiago, Zarek Valentin and Zeca.

St. Louis will get to make five selections. Austin FC, Atlanta United, D.C. United, Los Angeles Football Club, and New York City FC are exempt from losing players in this draft because they had players selected by Charlotte FC last year.