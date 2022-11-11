Dynamo trade Tim Parker to St. Louis CITY SC

The Houston Dynamo have traded defender Tim Parker to new Major League Soccer club St. Louis CITY SC. Houston will receive $250k in General Allocation Money in 2023 and $250K in GAM in 2024 in return for Parker. Parker’s departure also clears a good chunk in salary cap for the Dynamo.

Parker joined the Dynamo via trade in January of 2021. He made 62 appearances in his two seasons in Houston and was the club captain for a majority of his time with the Dynamo. Parker signed a contract extension with Houston that will last through the 2024 season. The New York native made just over a million dollars in salary last season. Even with the Dynamo retaining some salary, moving Parker will open up cap space now for the Dynamo with the possibility of signing additional players, perhaps TAM level players.

Parker’s departure leaves just three centerbacks, Teenage Hadebe, Ethan Bartlow, and Daniel Steres, on the roster. There are now at least 12 available spots on the Dynamo roster, perhaps more depending on what the club does with the remaining options on players.

