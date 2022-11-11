Dash announce Team Awards for 2022 season

The Houston Dash have announced their 2022 team award winners following the club’s first postseason appearance. Five players earned awards after the memorable season for the club.

Midfielder Sophie Schmidt was named Most Valuable Player and was voted Player’s Player of the Year by the Dash players. The Canadian played 15 games and scored 3 goals this season, including one in the playoff match.

Forward Ebony Salmon won the Golden Boot as the team’s top scorer with nine goals. Salmon joined the team at the end of June and immediately became a star for the Dash. The English striker was named to bacl-to-back Team of the Months in July and August and won NWSL Player of the Month in July. Salmon was named to the leagues Bext XI Second Team.

Goalkeeper Jane Campbell won the Defender of the Year. This is her sixth award since being drafted by the Dash in 2017. Campbell recorded six clean sheets this season with 54 saves. She reached 100 appearances for the club this season, becoming the third Dash player to do so.

Midfielder Marisa Viggiano won the club’s Newcomer of the Year award. Viggiano joined Houston via a trade with Orlando before the season and she became a valuable starter as the season went on. Viggiano finished with two goals and two assists and started 18 games in the regular season.

Young Player of the Year went to Ryan Gareis. Gareis was the only draft pick for the Dash in the 2022 NWSL Draft and she appeared in 20 matches across all competitions. Gareis’ versatility and ability to play all over the field was a huge addition for the club.