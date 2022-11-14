Breakfast Links - November 14, 2022

With less than a week until the World Cup, top premier league sides made sure to disappoint their fans one more time, the USL closed out their season, and Houston said goodbye to some familiar faces. Not a bad way to start off a week with hardly any soccer.

Houston

After a surprising announcement that the Houston Dynamo were going to make Tim Parker, the Dynamo captain last season, available for the MLS Expansion Draft—expansion side St. Louis wasted no time in picking up the veteran defender via trade. In exchange for Parker, the Dynamo received $500,000 in General Allocation Money.

New head coach Ben Olsen has made it clear that there is work to be done at every level, including the roster. What that work is remains to be seen—but it is clear that the club is going to take whatever steps needed to get the roster Olsen wants.

The Dash also announced their team awards for the 2022 season. Midfielder Sophie Schmidt brought home two awards, both MVP and Player of The Year (an award decided by fellow Dash teammates). Forward Ebony Salmon closed out the season as the Dash’s top scorer, giving her the Dash’s Golden Boot. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell, brought home her sixth award in five years with the club, winning Defender of The Year.

United States/USMNT

San Antonio FC won the USL Championship Sunday night, beating Louisville City FC in a game where they dominated both sides of the ball—but not possession. After opening the game with a missed penalty in the 4th minute, San Antonio were able to cash in on a goal before the end of the half—ultimately extending their lead.

We’re a week out from the USMNT starting their World Cup campaign, and—believe me—it’s coming home. If you don’t believe me, believe Ted Lasso—the (fictional) AFC Richmond manager left some encouraging messages for players in their hometown. What more needs to be said?

A lot, actually. A lot of players for the USMNT were able to get quality playing time over the weekend before heading to Qatar. Notably, Tyler Adams was sent off for Leeds United against Tottenham, and Ricardo Pepi—who was left off the USMNT final roster—scored for his club FC Groningen. As the 26 men head to Qatar before their opening match against Wales, a lot of uncertainty about the tactics and roster selection of manager Gregg Berhalter remains.

Around the World

Arsenal and Newcastle fans, ride this wave for the next month. Arsenal now sit five points clear of Manchester City, who looked unstoppable before playing Brentford. Newcastle sit two points behind Manchester City for the third spot in the Premier League, although Man City has a game in hand.

Tottenham won a thriller against Leeds United, a match featuring key players for both the US and England’s national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo decided to do his best Lukaku impersonation, giving an interview in which he claims to feel “betrayed” by Manchester United, in addition to saying he doesn’t have respect for Man United manager ten Hag.

Today also marks the day that World Cup rosters have to be released. Only five countries have yet to announce their 26-man roster, including US group opponent, Iran.