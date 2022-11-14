Dynamo players in World Cup history

There is only a select few who have represented their country in a FIFA World Cup while being under contract with the Houston Dynamo. Here are the players who went to the biggest stage while playing for the Dynamo.

Brian Ching – 2006 World Cup, USA

2006 was the inaugural season for the Houston Dynamo and Ching had a fantastic season. He finished with 14 goals and 2 assists and raised the MLS Cup. Even though he was called up as part of the World Cup squad by Bruce Arena, the Flying Hawaiian did not see any action during the tournament. Team USA finished dead last in Group E with just a single point, which was led by Italy and Ghana. Italy would end up the tournament’s champions.

Boniek Garcia – 2014 World Cup, Honduras

Boniek was in his third season with the Houston Dynamo during this call-up. In 2010, Boniek was also apart of the Honduras national team that played in South Africa, however, Boniek did not see the field that tournament. But in 2014, the veteran midfielder played in all three matches that the team played in Group E. Unfortunately, for Boniek and Los Catrachos, they finished last in the group with 0 points. The group was led by France and Switzerland.

Brad Davis – 2014 World Cup, USA

Brad Davis was called up by Jurgen Klinsmann to represent Team USA in Brazil. Davis appeared in the last match of the group stage against Germany, where the Die Mannschaft won 1-0. The USMNT faced off against Belgium in the round of 16 and were beaten in extra time 2-1. Davis played a couple more years for the Dynamo before hanging the boots up as a Dynamo legend.

Adolfo Machado – 2018 World Cup, Panama

Adolfo Machado was coming off a fantastic 2017 season with the Dynamo, making a run in the playoffs with all of it ending in the Western Conference Final against the Seattle Sounders. Sadly, in 2018, Machado was hampered by injuries through the season and into Panama’s first ever World Cup appearance. Adolfo was a big component of helping Los Canaleros make history by making the tournament and was called up by Hernan Dario Gomez even with injury issues. Machado only appeared once in the tournament, which was in the last group match against Tunisia. The Panamanians ended in last place of Group G with 0 points.

Hector Herrera – 2022 World Cup, Mexico

Herrera joined the Houston Dynamo in the summer of 2022. He ended his European Dream with Atletico Madrid to bring the heat to Houston. However, the season did not go as planned as the team looked worse after his arrival. Injuries to Hector and other players took its toll on the team and Paulo Nagamura ended up getting sacked after only 9 months with the club. Now Herrera and Mexico will compete in the 2022 World Cup in a very tough Group C. El Tri hasn’t been able to find it’s identity in the last few years with Tata Martino at the helm. Can the team make it out of the group stage and into that so coveted Quinto Partido?