Dash announce roster decisions ahead of 2023 season

The Houston Dash have announced their roster decisions ahead of the 2023 season.

The Dash have exercised the contract options for goalkeeper Ella Dederick and midfielder Marisa Viggiano. Viggiano was named as the club’s Newcomer of the Year for the 2022 season. The club also exercised the option to make forward Paulina Gramaglia’s loan permanent. The Argentine was on loan from UAI Urquiza.

The option for forward Valerie Gauvin was not exercised. Midfielders Elizabeth Eddy and Cali Farquharson are free agents.

Goalkeeper Lindsey Harris, defender Tierney Wiltshire, and midfielder Bri Visalli are out of contract and will not return to the club in 2023. Forwards Michelle Alozie and Michaela Abam; midfielders Makamae Gomera-Stevens, Kelcie Hedge, Emily Ogle; and defenders Ally Prisock, Annika Schmidt and Natalie Jacobs are also out of contract.

“Each player on this roster played a key role in the club’s most successful season to date,” general manager Alex Singer said. “I want to commend and thank each of the players for their contributions, and we wish those that won’t continue with us good luck with their next opportunities. Looking forward, the goal is to retain our core and continue our momentum, building into 2023.”

The Dash currently have 15 players under contract for next season.

Goalkeepers (2): Jane Campbell, Ella Dederick

Defenders (4): Julia Ashley, Allysha Chapman, Caprice Dydasco, Katie Naughton

Midfielders (3): Shea Groom, Sophie Schmidt, Marisa Viggiano

Forwards (6): Joelle Anderson, Ryan Gareis, Paulina Gramaglia, Nichelle Prince, Ebony Salmon, Maria Sanchez