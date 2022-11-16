Dynamo decline options on Quintero, Rodriguez, and Zeca

The Houston Dynamo have declined the contract options of forward Darwin Quintero, midfielder Memo Rodriguez, and defender Zeca. The club released their other option decisions last week but had until Monday to decide on these three players. The club declined eight contract options and enter the offseason with 11 open roster spots, including eight senior roster spots.

“It is not easy to say goodbye to players like Darwin, Memo, and Zeca, who made significant contributions on the field, in the locker room, and in the community. However, we are moving the club in a different direction this offseason and we felt these decisions were in the best interest of the players and Houston Dynamo FC,” said Dynamo general manager, Pat Onstad. “We want to thank Darwin, Memo, and Zeca for their service to club and the city of Houston, and we wish them well.”

The Dynamo roster heading into the offseason can be found below. MLS free agency opens today and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process is scheduled for tomorrow.

Goalkeepers (3):

Steve Clark, Michael Nelson, Xavier Valdez

Defenders (5): Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey, Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Daniel Steres

Midfielders (6): Adalberto Carrasquilla, Juan Castilla, Héctor Herrera, Brooklyn Raines, Daniel Rios, Matías Vera

Forwards (5): Beto Avila, Corey Baird, Sebas Ferreira, Nelson Quiñónes, Thor Úlfarsson