Breakfast Links - November 16, 2022

We’re about half way through a week that will end with the opening of the 2022 World Cup. If a lack of club soccer has you down, the dozens of friendlies between now and Sunday should be enough to keep you going. Until then, let’s look at what’s happening at home and in Qatar.

Houston

Houston Dynamo forward Darwin Quintero, defender Zeca, and midfielder Memo Rodriguez had their contract options declined—giving the Dynamo 11 open roster slots. Quintero joined the team in 2020, while in the 2022 season he was able to score eight goals and four assists in 31 appearances for the Dynamo. Zeca had 22 appearances, playing just over 1,131 minutes of game time, while Rodriguez got over 1,503 minutes in 30 appearances.

The Dash also announced their 2023 options as well—extending their Newcomer of the Year, Marisa Viggiano.

United States

Today marks the first day for MLS free agency, an important time for the clubs looking to restructure their roster.

The USMNT are a little under a week away from their opening World Cup match against Wales (Cymru). After failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, USMNT star Christian Pulisic says the team hopes this World Cup will “change the way the world sees American soccer.”

Around the World

All 32 countries have their roster selected for this year’s winter World Cup, but injuries still continue to plague teams. French forward Christopher Nkunku has been officially ruled out of the 2022 World Cup after an injury sustained from a tackle by a fellow teammate. France will replace Nkunku with 23 year old Kolo Muani.