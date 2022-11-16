Dynamo Theory USA vs Wales World Cup Watch Party

The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially gets underway Sunday when hosts Qatar take on Ecuador. The United States Men’s National Team get their tournament underway on Monday afternoon against Wales. The match will kick off at 1 PM, and we want you to come watch it with us!

We’re going to be out at Social Beer Garden on Monday to watch the match and we’ll be recording a live episode of the Dynamo Theory Podcast. If you’re looking for a place to watch the match, Social Beer Garden is the place to go. Social Beer Garden is located at 3101 San Jacinto Street, in Midtown, and they will be open for every World Cup game, even the 4 AM kickoffs. They’ve got the largest outdoor TV in Midtown (20 feet) and a huge craft beer and cocktail selection. There will be drink specials and giveaways going on and Social Beer Garden is kid and pet friendly if you want to bring your little ones. Did we mention free parking?

Come by and watch the game, have a drink or two, and hang out with us. We’ll be talking Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash, World Cup, and whatever else is on your mind. We’re working on having a guest or two out as well so you’re not going to want to miss this on Monday. Tell your friends, let’s fill Social Beer Garden and show everyone how big the world’s game is in H Town!