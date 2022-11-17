Dash announce 2023 schedule framework

The Houston Dash have announced the framework of their 2023 schedule. This will mark the Dash’s 10th season and they will begin play on March 25. Preseason will begin six to eight weeks before the start of the season.

“Reaching our historic 10th season of play was a landmark moment for women’s professional soccer and the greater women’s sports community,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “The growth of the NWSL is a testament to the league’s incredible athletes as well as the steadfast support of its fans, owners and stakeholders, and we look forward to building off last season’s momentum with another exciting season in 2023. I’m confident next year will provide an experience worthy of the world’s premier professional women’s soccer league.”

The UKG NWSL Challenge Cup will return for a fourth season with a new look. The Challenge Cup will now run concurrently with the regular season with a six-week tournament from April to September. The Cup will consist of three groups of four teams playing double round-robin matches for a total of six games. Four teams will then advance to the semifinals and a final to be played on September 9. The 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup will also be the first-ever women’s professional soccer tournament to achieve pay equity with its U.S. peers in the men’s game. This is the result of the historic partnership between NWSL and UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people.

The regular season will comprise of a 22-game balanced schedule. The schedule will be played over 22 weeks and will eliminate mid-week matches. Teams will play 28 matches between the regular season and Challenge Cup, 14 at home and 14 on the road.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will take place in the upcoming summer. The NWSL Championship will cap off the season on November 11.