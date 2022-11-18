CONCACAF teams in the World Cup: Cheat sheet

The World Cup is set to start on Sunday when host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador. The region of North America will be well represented as CONCACAF claimed all four of the tickets that they had the opportunity to get. The stage is set, the lights are bright, and the excitement is in the air. Having the World Cup in the winter clustered along with the holiday season will make it an interesting time for all the soccer loving fans, so here is a guide to help you keep up with the group stage for each CONCACAF nation.

United States – Group B

Team USA is one of the youngest squads in the tournament. They will look to use their youth and agility along with talent, to make it out of the group stages after missing out on the tournament in 2018. Can the Stars and Stripes have a historic comeback? Here are the players to watch for USA: Christian Pulisic (FW), Brenden Aaronson (MF), and Tyler Adams (MF).

Matchday #1 vs Wales - Monday, November 21 at 1:00 PM

Key players for Wales: Gareth Bale (FW), Aaron Ramsey (MF), and Ben Davies (DF)

Matchday #2 vs England - Friday, November 25 at 1:00 PM

Key players for England: Harry Kane (FW), Raheem Sterling (FW), and Bukayo Saka (FW)

Matchday #3 vs Iran - Tuesday, November 29 at 1:00 PM

Key players for Iran: Mehdi Taremi (FW), Sardar Azmoun (FW), and Alireza Jahanbakhsh (MF)

Mexico – Group C

With two players in their squad competing in their fourth World Cup, in Memo Ochoa and Andres Guardado, El Tri will want to use their experience to outwit their opponents. Will the team find their rhythm and make it to the coveted Fifth Game? Here are the players to watch for Mexico: Hirving Lozano (FW), Alexis Vega (FW), and Uriel Antuna (MF).

Matchday #1 vs Poland - Tuesday, November 22 at 10:00 AM

Key players for Poland: Robert Lewandowski (FW), Piotr Zielinski (MF), and Kamil Glik (DF)

Matchday #2 vs Argentina - Saturday, November 26 at 1:00 PM

Key players for Argentina: Lionel Messi (FW), Lautaro Martinez (FW), and Rodrigo De Paul (MF)

Matchday #3 vs Saudi Arabia - Tuesday, November 29 at 1:00 PM

Key players for Saudi Arabia: Salem Al-Dawsari (MF), Firas Al-Buraikan (FW), and Yasser Al-Shahrani (DF)

Costa Rica – Group E

Los Ticos were the very last team to qualify for the Finals, after they won their playoff match against New Zealand. Unfortunately, Costa Rica find themselves in what is likely the Group of Death of the tournament. Can they make it out alive and have another run like in 2014? Here are the players to watch for Costa Rica: Keylor Navas (GK), Joel Campbell (FW), and Jewison Bennette (MF).

Matchday #1 vs Spain- Wednesday, November 23 at 10:00 AM

Key players for Spain: Ferran Torres (FW), Marco Asensio (FW), and Alvaro Morata (FW)

Matchday #2 vs Japan - Sunday, November 27 at 4:00 AM

Key players for Japan: Takumi Minamino (MF), Takuma Asano (FW), and Takehiro Tomiyasu (DF)

Matchday #3 vs Germany - Thursday, December 1 at 1:00 PM

Key players for Germany: Serge Gnabry (FW), Kai Havertz (MF), and Jamal Musiala MF)

Canada – Group F

The Reds haven’t appeared in the World Cup Finals since 1986. This time they took the qualification stage by storm and ended at the top of the octagonal round. The Canadians are hungry, but can they stay cool under the immense pressure? Here are the players to watch for Canada: Alphonso Davies (FW), Cyle Larin (FW), and Jonathan David (FW).

Matchday #1 vs Belgium - Wednesday, November 23 at 1:00 PM

Key players for Belgium: Romelu Lukaku (FW), Kevin De Bruyne (MF), and Eden Hazard (FW)

Matchday #2 vs Croatia - Sunday, November 27 at 10:00 AM

Key players for Croatia: Ivan Perisic (FW), Luka Modric (MF), and Andrej Kramaric (FW)

Matchday #3 vs Morocco - Thursday, December 1 at 9:00 aM

Key players for Morocco: Hakim Ziyech (FW), Youssef En-Nesyri (FW), and Achraf Hakimi (DF)

