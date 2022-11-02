Breakfast Links - November 2, 2022

It’s been a busy start of the week for us here in Houston, let’s take a look at some headlines.

Houston

Current Dash President, Jessica O’Neill will now also serve as Chief Operating Officer for the club. After a great season for the Houston Dash and after breaking an attendance record for, Mr. Bossman, also know as Ted Segal, decided that O’Neill would be the perfect candidate to not only do this job for the Dash but also for the men's team and the club as a whole. Shoutout to lady bosses.

Bundy gets a new contract. After a great run leading the guys from Dynamo Dos and taking them into the post season in their first year of existence and eventually taking over the first team after the firing of Paulo Nagamura with 5 games left in the 2022 calendar year, it’s safe to say that Kenny Bundy has earned his new contract.

Bundy led Dynamo 2 to a berth in the inaugural MLS NEXT Pro playoffs with a 14-5-5 record and the team finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Western Conference. Dynamo 2 finished unbeaten at home with a 10-0-1 record and closed their first campaign in MLS NEXT Pro tied for the fewest goals conceded in the league with 22.

“Kenny is a tremendous asset to the Houston Dynamo FC organization and we are very fortunate to sign him to a well-deserved extension,” said Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad. We’re very glad to have Kenny back and that we will be able to continue to pick at his high IQ soccer brain.

Ebony Salmon got the call up to the English National Team after an amazing season with the Houston Dash. Another Dash player, Tiernny Wiltshire, was named to Jamaica roster for November friendlies.

MLS/United States

Major League Soccer has a new Landon Donovan MLS MVP, and his name is Hany Mukhtar. The German now adds that title next to his Golden Boot award. The Nashville attacker led the league with 34 goal contributions (23 goals, 11 assists) in 2022, tied for the fifth-most in a single MLS season. What a year for Hany.

The conference finals are set in USL Championship and will be played on November 5th and 6th. Representing the West, San Antonio FC will take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on November 6th. For the East, Louisville City FC will go against Tampa Bay Rowdies on November 5th. This East match up will be a rematch from the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals, so you know it’s going to be good. San Antonio FC will look for redemption as they lost the 2021 Western Conference Cinal to Orange County FC. You can watch both matches on ESPN+.

Around the World

There's only 18 days until the 2022 World Cup starts, but who's counting?

One of the only things that have some people worried are injuries for potential stars that may or may not be healthy for this great party.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. Giovanni Lo Celso, may also be on the brink of missing out, this Thursday will be a key date as doctors will evaluate and have a diagnosis for his leg injury. Presnel Kimpembe, the Frenchman, could also be at risk. Let’s hope everyone can stay healthy for the remainder of “the season” so we can have a great show in Qatar.

Son Heung Min is helped from the pitch in Marseille.



South Korea play their first World Cup match in 23 days. pic.twitter.com/0biHJNqqwQ — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 1, 2022

Also, FIFA, don’t host another World Cup in the middle of the season. Do better.

Hope you guys have a great rest of your Wednesday and let's GO ASTROS!! (not soccer related but its the only winning team we have right now)