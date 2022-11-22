 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Dynamo select Ifunanyachi Achara in Re-Entry Draft

Achara is a forward who previously played for Toronto FC.

By DynamoTheoryStaff
MLS: FC Cincinnati at Toronto FC Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert reports that the Houston Dynamo have selected Ifunanyachi Achara in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

Achara is a 25 year old forward who previously played for Toronto FC. The Nigerian native was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. Achara played college soccer at Georgetown.

Achara’s selection gives the Dynamo another option up front alongside Sebas Ferreira and Thor Ulfarsson.

