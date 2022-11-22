Report: Dynamo select Ifunanyachi Achara in Re-Entry Draft

MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert reports that the Houston Dynamo have selected Ifunanyachi Achara in Stage 2 of the MLS Re-Entry Draft.

MLS 2022 Stage 2 Re-Entry Draft round one results:



1. New England Revolution trade up to select Bobby Wood

2. Toronto FC- Victor Vazquez

3. San Jose Earthquakes- Michael Baldisimo

4. Houston Dynamo- Ifunanyachi Achara



Clubs now can negotiate new deals with these players pic.twitter.com/y8ZHEgvRQa — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) November 22, 2022

Achara is a 25 year old forward who previously played for Toronto FC. The Nigerian native was the 25th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. Achara played college soccer at Georgetown.

Achara’s selection gives the Dynamo another option up front alongside Sebas Ferreira and Thor Ulfarsson.