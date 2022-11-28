CONCACAF teams in the World Cup: Match day 2 results

Every nation has now played two matches during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Here is a look at how our CONCACAF region did during their second matches of the tournament.

United States - Group B

The USMNT got a big win in their draw against England, at least that was what many thought of the result. We learned that the Yanks midfield is full of young and talented players. Captain Tyler Adams commanded the center of the field on both sides of the ball and Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah were also outstanding against England. The match was a tug of war, with both teams not allowing the other to create many chances on goal. USA now has everything in their hands going into the last group match against Iran tomorrow. The Stars and Stripes know that a win, and only a win, will see them move into the knockout stage. Can Christian Pulisic and company get it done?

Mexico - Group C

Mexico was beaten by Argentina 2-0 on Saturday. El Tri knew that the South Americans were going to be their strongest test in the group stage and now the Mexicans must win against Saudi Arabia and let the goal difference become favorable in the match between Poland and Argentina for them to qualify to the next phase of the tournament. Unfortunately, Mexico is the only CONCACAF team in the tournament yet to score a goal. Things do not look good for the Aztecs going into their last match of the group against Saudi Arabia, who shocked the world after beating Argentina in their first match of the tournament. Will Mexico make it out of the group stage?

Costa Rica - Group E

After a massive beat down by Spain, Costa Rica bounced back and defeated Japan to make the group standings interesting. Los Ticos looked to be out of the tournament after the first match, but now are still alive going into their last match against Germany. Everything is in their hands as a win would possibly get them a second-place finish if Japan doesn’t beat Spain. Will we see Pura Vida in the knockout phase?

Canada - Group F

The best team in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers from CONCACAF became the second eliminated nation after host Qatar. Canada opened the scoring when against Croatia when Alphonso Davies found the back of the net 2 minutes in to become the first Canadian men’s player to score on the biggest stage. However, Croatia came back to take down the Canadians by a final score of 4-1. Now, Canada will play Morocco, who is pushing to make it out of the group stage, but Canada could spoil the occasion for the Africans. Will Canada get points in their final match?

How many CONCACAF nations do you think will make it to the knockout stages?