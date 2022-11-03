Dynamo sign Daniel Steres to contract extension

The Houston Dynamo have announced the signing of defender Daniel Steres to a contract extenstion. Steres was set to be a free agent this offseason but will now remain in Houston. Steres, who turns 32 next week, has signed through the 2024 season with a club option for 2025.

Steres was acquired from the LA Galaxy in a trade in December of last year. He appeared in 18 games for the Dynamo this season, scoring two goals and adding an assist.

“Daniel provides valuable leadership on and off the field and securing his future in Houston was an important first step in our offseason roster plans,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said. “As we look to improve the roster for this upcoming season, we need to build around veterans who best embody our values and understand how to win in this league. Daniel is one of those players. We are happy that he and his family are committed to our project and the city of Houston.”