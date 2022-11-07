Breakfast Links - November 7, 2022

Good morning Houston! Or should I say home of the World Series Champions! Here are your Breakfast Links before you make it out to the parade.

Houston

The Houston Dynamo had to move their head new coach introduction because, well let’s be honest, everyone will likely be partying with the Astros downtown. Now the press conference is set for Tuesday at 10:30 AM. We will keep you posted here at Dynamo Theory on any breaking news. Let’s go Dynamo!

Major League Soccer

What Supporters’ Shield curse? Across the league’s 27-year history, LAFC’s 2022 squad is now the eighth to win both MLS Cup and the Shield in the same season. The Black & Gold entered that rarified air via Saturday’s all-timer victory over the Philadelphia Union, winning the penalty-kick shootout, 3-0, after a 3-3 draw – whereby two extra-time periods couldn’t determine a victor. Gareth Bale’s late equalizer and John McCarthy’s PK heroics stole the show.

Around the world

Defending champions Real Madrid will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16, a repeat of last season’s final, while Paris Saint-Germain will play against Bayern Munich.

Barcelona and Manchester United will meet in the Europa League playoff round in February following the Catalans elimination from the Champions League.

Southampton have have parted company with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Erik ten Hag branded Manchester United’s tactics during the 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa ”stupid” while accusing his players of not following the game plan. United’s nine-game unbeaten run came to and end at Villa Park in Unai Emery’s first game in charge with Ten Hag afterwards calling the performance “unacceptable”.

The son of a World Cup stadium construction worker who died in Qatar said his father warned of poor working conditions caused by excessive heat before his death in 2018. Abdus Salam details how his father, Mosharraf Hossen, was “suffering to survive” in an interview with ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap, as part of the E60 documentary “Qatar’s World Cup” (ESPN/ESPN+, 8:30 p.m. ET on Nov. 6), which details the plight of migrant workers in the buildup to soccer’s biggest tournament. “He thought about the happiness and future of his family and went there with a hope of a better income,” Salam said of his father, who moved from Bangladesh to Qatar in 2014 in search of work. “After getting the job [at the stadium], he said that ‘They’re not paying me properly. I am suffering to survive.’”