Dynamo announce roster options heading into offseason

After what seems like an eternity, the club has released the information regarding its roster decisions following a disappointing 2022 season. Now the team looks to build the squad towards the 2023 season.

The Houston Dynamo exercised contract options for the 2023 season on forward Corey Baird and defenders Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey, and Adam Lundqvist.

The club decided to decline 2023 contract options for five players: Mateo Bajamich, Ian Hoffman, homegrown player Marcelo Palomino, Thiago, and Zarek Valentin.

Houston Dynamo will have to decide on whether Fafa Picault, Darwin Quintero, Memo Rodriguez, and Zeca will be making a return or not in 2023. The team has until November 14th to make that decision.

Now the players that are out of contract are Darwin Ceren and Sam Junqua. The Dynamo extended a bona fide offer to Sam Junqua earlier this month.

The Dynamo currently have 16 players under contract. The team now has as many as 10 roster spots open heading into 2023.

Houston’s updated roster can be found below listed alphabetically by position:

Goalkeepers (3): Steve Clark, Michael Nelson, Xavier Valdez

Defenders (6): Ethan Bartlow, Griffin Dorsey, Teenage Hadebe, Adam Lundqvist, Tim Parker, Daniel Steres

Midfielders (6): Adalberto Carrasquilla, Juan Castilla, Héctor Herrera, Brooklyn Raines, Daniel Rios, Matías Vera

Forwards (5): Beto Avila, Corey Baird, Sebas Ferreira, Nelson Quiñónes, Thor Úlfarsson