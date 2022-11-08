Dynamo announce hiring of Ben Olsen as new head coach

The Houston Dynamo have announced the hiring of Ben Olsen as the club’s new head coach. Olsen takes over for Paulo Nagamura, who was fired in the middle of the 2022 season. Kenny Bundy served as the interim head coach for the remainder of the schedule.

“The Club is proud to welcome Ben Olsen to Houston as the head coach of the Dynamo,” majority owner and chairman Ted Segal said. “Ben is one of the most accomplished coaches in MLS and brings championship experience, including winning eight different MLS titles as a player, to this position. His commitment to developing high-potential players and leading playoff contenders make him a great fit for the direction of our organization.”

Olsen was previously the head coach of D.C. United from 2010-2020, winning 135 games across all competitions. United made the playoffs six times under Olsen and won the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup in 2013. Olsen was named Major League Soccer Coach of the Year in 2014 after United finished with 59 points, atop the Eastern Conference.

“I am excited to join Houston Dynamo FC and contribute to the rich history of one of the great MLS clubs,” said Olsen. “I was drawn to ownership’s vision for the club, and I am confident in this new era for the Dynamo. We have a lot of work to do on the roster, game model, mentality and culture of the club, but I am energized and excited to get to work.”

Olsen comes to a club in Houston where he already has some ties. Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad and goalkeeper coach Zach Thornton both played for Olsen at United.

“Ben is an experienced MLS head coach with a strong track record of building playoff teams and developing young players,” said general manager Pat Onstad. “Ben is the right leader for our club as we begin making significant changes to field a more proactive, younger and competitive team in the coming years. We are excited to welcome Ben and his family to the city of Houston and we are already hard at work on the 2023 season.”