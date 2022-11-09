Olsen’s guys? Former D.C. players the new Dynamo coach could reunite with in Houston

It’s officially the Ben Olsen era in Houston. Love it or hate it, Olsen is the new head coach leading the Houston Dynamo into the 2023 season. One thing that tends to happen with new head coaches is, they like to bring in former players who they are comfortable with and who are comfortable with their system. So, who are some former players Olsen could look to bring to Houston? Here are some guys who played under Olsen at D.C. United in 2019 or 2020 who I think could be a possibility. Again, these are just my guesses, I have no inside sources like the ITK Twitter accounts.

Lucas Rodriguez - Current club: Tijuana

The Argentine playmaker spent time on loan with Olsen at D.C. The club wasn’t able to sign him permanently and he ended up going to Tijuana in LigaMX. Rodriguez turns 26 in April and can play as an attacking midfielder or on the wing. Lucas would be an international but seeing as this is a big position of need for the Dynamo, it would be worth seeing if they could bring him in on a TAM deal.

Ulises Segura - Current club: Saprissa

The Costa Rican has dealt with injuries the last couple of years and is currently back in his home country with Segura. Ulises was traded to Austin before last season but was released before the season started. Segura turns 30 next summer, but if he is healthy, bringing in a versatile midfielder could be useful to this current Dynamo roster.

Chris Odoi-Atsem - Current club: D.C. United

Odoi-Atsem, 27, plays as a right back. With Zarek Valentin’s option declined and a decision still to be made on Zeca, this is likely a postion of need for the Dynamo this offseason. Odoi-Atsem has a player option this offseason that D.C. has yet to decide on. If his option is declined, he makes a lot of sense as a target for Houston.

Yamil Asad - Current club: Universidad Catolica

Asad has spent time in MLS, previously at Atlanta United and D.C. The Argentine attacking player will turn 29 in June. Like Rodriguez above, if Asad wants to come back to MLS, the Dynamo could be a destination. The ability to play on either wing or centrally would be a perfect fit on this Dynamo team.

Griffin Yow/Moses Nyeman - Current clubs: Westerlo/S.K. Bereven

Yow and Nyeman are two youngsters than United sold to Europe under Olsen. Both are probably a long shot to come back as they are still just 20 and 19 years-old respectively. It’s too soon to call an end to their European journey but neither player is playing much in the Belgian leagues. Could a return to MLS and Olsen help restart their careers?

These are just a few names to possibly look at? What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.