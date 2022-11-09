Dynamo trade Fafa Picault to Nashville SC

The Houston Dynamo have traded winger Fafa Picault to Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 of General Allocation Money in 2023 and $50,000 General Allocation Money in 2024. Houston can receive up to a conditional $150,000 in 2024 GAM if certain performance metrics are met.

Picault scored 18 goals and added 8 assists in 61 regular season games for the Dynamo. The move helps clear more roster space for Houston, and more importnaly more salary cap space.

“We are making significant changes to the staff and roster this offseason as we look to field a more competitive team in 2023,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said. “After meeting with Fafa at the end of the season, we decided that this move made sense for all parties. We appreciate everything Fafa has done for the club and we wish him the best moving forward.”

The brief Major League Soccer trade window closed today at 11 AM ET. The Dynamo now have until tomorrow to submit their list of protected players ahead of Friday’s expansion draft. The lists from each team will be announced tomorrow and St. Louis City SC will make five selections on Friday, November 11.

With Picault now gone, the Dynamo still have until November 14 to decide on player options on Darwin Quintero, Memo Rodriguez, and Zeca.