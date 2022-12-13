Dash re-sign defender Natalie Jacobs

The Houston Dash have re-signed defender Natalie Jacobs to a new contract, the club announced today. Jacobs is now signed through the 2024 season. The fullback made 10 starts in 15 appearances after joining the club in April 2022 as a National Team Replacement Player.

“Natalie brings professionalism and experience to our backline. She can play multiple roles for us and adds versatility, along with tools to join the attack frequently as a defender,” Dash general manager Alex Singer said. “We are excited she chose to continue her career with the Dash and look forward to having her back in 2023.”

Before coming to Houston, Jacobs spent time with Real Betis Féminas in Spain’s top division (playing for Juan Carlos Amoros). Jacobs was drafted 13th overall by the Washington Spirit in the 2020 NWSL College Draft after playing collegiately at the University of Southern California and Notre Dame University.

With Jacobs re-signing, the Dash now have 17 players under contract:

Jane Campbell, Ella Dederick, Julia Ashley, Allysha Chapman, Caprice Dydasco, Natalie Jacobs, Katie Naughton, Shea Groom, Sophie Schmidt, Marisa Viggiano, Michelle Alozie, Joelle Anderson, Ryan Gareis, Paulina Gramaglia, Nichelle Prince, Ebony Salmon, Maria Sanchez.