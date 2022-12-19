Dash sign Ally Prisock to new contract

The Houston Dash and defender Ally Prisock have agreed to a new two-year contract through the 2024 season, the club announced today. Prisock played every minute of the 2022 regular season and the Dash’s first playoff game.

“Ally made strides this year, continues to develop as a player and held down our back line with consistently solid performances,” Dash general manager Alex Singer said. “She played a big role in the team’s success and bringing her back was a priority. I’m so glad she’ll be with us for the future.”

Prisock recorded 63 clearances and 32 interceptions this season after returning to Houston from a loan spell in France. She scored his first career goal in the final game of the Challenge Cup, a 2-1 win over Racing Louisville.

“We can only go up,” Prisock said. “We made the playoffs, and it was a historic year, but there’s so much more that we can accomplish. There’s a good amount of us coming back, so I just feel that these next few years, we’re going to keep growing. We want to keep making the playoffs and getting further than that.”

With the signing of Prisock, the Dash now have 18 players under contract for 2023:

Goalkeepers (2): Jane Campbell, Ella Dederick

Defenders (6): Julia Ashley, Allysha Chapman, Caprice Dydasco, Katie Naughton, Natalie Jacobs, Ally Prisock

Midfielders (3): Shea Groom, Sophie Schmidt, Marisa Viggiano

Forwards (7): Michelle Alozie, Joelle Anderson, Ryan Gareis, Paulina Gramaglia, Nichelle Prince, Ebony Salmon, Maria Sanchez