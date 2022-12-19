Who is Dynamo target Ivan Franco?

According to reports in both South America and the United States, the Houston Dynamo are interested in Paraguyan attacker Ivan Franco. The 22-year-old currently plays for Club Libertad in Paraguay, the same team Sebas Ferreira signed from last offseason.

Sources: Houston Dynamo in talks for Paraguay international Ivan Franco from Libertad. Nothing close or advanced, but interest/talks there.



Franco, 22, has 10g/16a in 116 career apps at the club. pic.twitter.com/c8QG30DnNb — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 18, 2022

MLS insider Tom Bogert reported over the weekend that Franco is a target of the Dynamo and there is interest and have been talks. Bogert also reports that a transfer is not close or even in the advanced stages. Paraguayan reporter Ruben Sosa first reported that Franco would be going to a team in North America on loan for a year. Sosa reported the deal would be done the next day, but nothing has been finalzed by the Dynamo or any other teams in MLS for Franco, yet.

Así como están las cosas Ivan Rene Franco Díaz irá al fútbol norteamericano a préstamo por 1 año. Mañana se estaría realizando la firma.@SomosVersusPY @Universo970py pic.twitter.com/REeK1NoUnY — Rubén Sosa. (@RubenDSosa) December 16, 2022

So, who is Ivan Franco? The Paraguayan plays mostly on the left wing, a position the Dynamo desperately need help at, and has also played on the right wing and as a striker. Franco turns 23 in April. He made is international debut for the Paraguay National Team in 2019. He has 10 goals in 16 appearances in 116 appearances for Libertad, a club who has qualified for the Copa Libertadores on numerous occasions.

AS wrote a good article on Franco in 2020 about how he was the future for Paraguay and was drawing eyes from Europe. For those of you gamers who play FIFA, Franco is in the game as a 71 rated center forward. His card can also play right midfield and striker. Nice pace, oh, and he’s got 4-star skill moves.

Can the Dynamo get this deal done? Well, they need wing help in the worst way to compliment Ferreira. Who better to bring in than an old friend? The Dynamo are out of Designated Player spots for 2023 but Franco is the kind of player who could more than likely be brought in with allocation money, whether on loan with an option to buy, or a full transfer. The only wings in Houston at this time are Corey Baird, Ifunanyachi Achara, and Nelson Quinones. To say the position could use an upgrade would be an understatement.

We’ll be following this story and if/when Franco is signed, we’ll bring you all the information. Stay warm, Houston!