2023 MLS schedule released: 5 Dynamo games to circle on your calendar

The 2023 season brings another “new era” for the Houston Dynamo under another new head coach in Ben Olsen. Now we know what the new season will look like as MLS released the full 2023 schedule today. The Dynamo will open the year at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 25, taking on FC Cincinnati in Week 1. With renovations ongoing at PNC Stadium, the Dynamo will play their first two games on the road. Remember that the league schedule will pause from July 21 to August 19 as all Major League Soccer and LigaMX teams compete in the Leagues Cup.

The full 2023 schedule for the Dynamo is below:

With games now moving to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, games will be played on set dates and times, as you can see by looking at the full schedule. This is a good addition, in my opinion, as you always know when MLS games will be on.

The Texas Derby games are always games to look forward to. Since there are a number of them now, I’m not including them in my five games below but here are the derby games in 2023:

Saturday, March 18 vs Austin FC

Saturday, May 20 at FC Dallas

Saturday, May 27 vs Austin FC

Saturday, June 24 at Austin FC

Saturday, September 30 vs FC Dallas

With the full schedule now out, what are 5 games to look forward to in 2023, let’s take a look.

Saturday, February 25 at FC Cincinnati

It’s not just the first game of the new season, but a big road test for Olsen and the Dynamo to kick off the season. Cincinnati made the playoffs for the first time in their history in 2022, and they come into 2023 looking to continue building on that success and climbing the Eastern Conference table. Brenner and Brandon Vasquez both scored 18 goals in MLS play last year, meaning the Houston defense will have to be ready to go from the opening whistle of the year.

Saturday, March 18 vs Austin FC

After two games on the road to start the season, the Dynamo return to PNC Stadium for the home opener against in-state rival Austin FC. The Verde have owned the rivalry since coming in to the league, winning both matches last season. If the first two results on the road don’t go well, this could be a big match early on in the season.

Saturday, April 29 at LAFC

What bigger test for a team in transition than the defending Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup champion on the road? The Dynamo played LAFC very well last year in two meetings, beating them in Houston. Now the star-studded squad from Cali has a star on their jersey and can be a big measuring stick for Ben Olsen’s squad before heading into the dog days of summer.

Saturday, September 16 vs St. Louis CITY SC

Another new team joins MLS this season in St. Louis CITY SC (I don’t know why CITY is capitalized either). The Dynamo visit St. Louis, and their new stadium, in June and Tim Parker’s new team come to Houston in mid-September. By this point in the season we should know a lot about where the 2023 Dynamo are. Charlotte won in Houston last season so, maybe it’s time to break this expansion jinx.

Saturday, October 21 at Portland Timbers

If...IF...the Dynamo are alive for the playoffs on the final day of the season, a tough trip to Portland awaits. The Timbers struggled last season but are always a team that has given the Dynamo problems (unless it is a playoff series). Needing points in Portland wouldn’t be an easy task but if the Dynamo are in that position on the final day of the 2023 season, I think we would all be happy to have that problem.

Which games are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments.