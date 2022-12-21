Five players the Dynamo could select in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft

Major League Soccer’s SuperDraft takes place today. I know what you’re thinking, “the 2023 draft is happening in 2022?” Yeah, I don’t know what to tell you besides, it’s peak MLS. You can stream the draft starting at 4 PM central on mlssoccer.com, Twitter, YouTube, and Twitch. Even for the most die-hard of soccer followers and MLS fans, college soccer is a relative unknown. The Houston Dynamo currently hold the 5th pick in today’s first round, so let’s take a look at a few players who could be putting on orange jerseys (for the Dynamo or Dynamo 2) this upcoming season.

Winger CJ Fodrey, San Diego State

Fodrey has signed as a Generation adidas player prior to the draft, as have all the players on our list here. Most scouts and draft analysts say Fodrey is still a work in progress but has a very high ceiling and could develop into a special player. The left-footer won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year this season. He plays on the wing and could come in and give the Dynamo an attacking option early on, in a position they need help at. Fodrey turns 19 in February and has already had some professional experience, playing 5 games for USL Championship club San Diego Loyal in 2021.

Winger Josh Bolma, Maryland

Bolma is the selection for the Dynamo in the Mock SuperDraft at mlssoccer.com. Another winger, Bolma has a lot of upside, like Fodrey. Bolma was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2021 playing on the wing, and then moved to the middle as an attacking midfielder for the Terrapins this past season. Bolma, originally from Ghana, is lightning quick and is very adept at setting up teammates, as well as finishing on his own.

Center back Moise Bombito, New Hampshire

Bombito is your prototypical big, physical center back, standing 6 foot 3 inches. Draft analysts all rave about how he dominated in the America East Conference this past season, now is he ready to make the leap to MLS? The Dynamo could use another center back (unless they bring Talen Maples to the first team), but Bombito’s one draw back is that he is Canadian and therefore would be another Dynamo first round pick who is an international.

Center back Joey Akpunonu, Bowling Green

Like Bombito, Akpunonu is 6 foot 3 and like Bombito, he would also be an international. If the Dynamo can free up an international slot or two, having another young center back to go alongside Ethan Bartlow could help the Dynamo lock down their defense for years to come. But does Pat Onstad and company take that gamble this high in the draft? We’ll have to wait and see.

Left back Joey Skinner, Clemson

Adam Lundkvist is currently the only left back on the Dynamo senior roster. There are some options at Dynamo Dos to back up Lundkvist but Skinner could also fill that void. Skinner’s raw numbers in college suggest he needs to work on his passing but Skinner is a solid all-around player and you would expect him to continue to grow as he becomes a pro. If the wingers are off the board and the Dynamo don’t want to look for a center back, fullback is definitely a need.