Dash name Sam Laity as head coach

The Houston Dash have officially named Sam Laity as the club’s new head coach. Laity has been with OL Reign in NWSL since 2013 and most recently served as Head Assistant Coach, helping lead the Reign to the NWSL Shield as the team with the best record in the regular season. Laity becomes the fourth coach in Dash history.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sam and his family to Houston. From the first conversations I had with Sam, I knew he would be a great fit for the team, club, and city,” Dash general manager Alex Singer said. “As we went through the interview process, Sam stood out as the ideal candidate to lead the team. He is a players’ coach with the respect and trust of players, staff, and stakeholders across our league and sport. He has seen the ups and downs through the evolution of the NWSL and knows what it takes to be successful. His deep knowledge of this league is an invaluable asset but most importantly, his values align with the culture we want to build and the competitive product we want to see on the field.”

The 46 year-old Laity helped lead the Reign to a 11-7-4 record last season, the best mark in NWSL. It was the Reign’s sixth trip to the postseason and their third Shield. Laity served as an assistant in Seattle under current USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski from 2017 to 2019. Laity has lived in Seattle more than 10 years and become a key figure in the city’s socer community.

“I am excited about joining Houston Dash, the things that I’ve experienced in the very short period of time since I’ve been in discussions with the club, have really filled with hope that this club is doing the right things that are necessary to not just be a competitive team,” Houston Dash head coach Sam Laity said. “The values between the upper management and the coaching staff have to be aligned for the for the two of us to be successful and that is one of the things that drew me in.”

GM Alex Singer led the search for the new head coach, backed by club leadership. Singer is the first standalone general manager in Dash history. Owner Ted Segal and Laity will meet with the media later this morning.

“We are excited to welcome Sam Laity to the Houston Dash,” majority owner and chairman Ted Segal said. “Sam is an accomplished coach with several postseason appearances and a proven ability to win in this league. We were impressed by Sam’s approach to player development as well as his ambition in fostering a fast and physical style of play that we expect will resonate with fans and help the Dash build on the success of the 2022 season.”