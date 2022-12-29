Dynamo Theory Podcast - Episode 52: Dash hire a coach, Dynamo roster moves, & our favorite moments of 2022

We are back after taking a break to enjoy the World Cup and the holidays with our family and friends. We hope you enjoy this lengthy episode to close out 2022.

The Houston Dash hired Sam Laity as their head coach. Laity spent the last 10 years working for a successful organization in Seattle’s OL Reign. Sam will attempt to continue the upswing that saw the Dash qualify for their first ever post-season in 2022.

The Houston Dynamo have spent most of the offseason cleaning house. Whether it be front office or players, the shift in culture continues. We have seen Fafa Picault and Tim Parker get traded away, as well as 2023 MLS SuperDraft picks traded for present and future allocation money. Paraguayan midfielder Ivan Franco is currently the only player linked with the Dynamo, and everything tells us that his official transfer announcement is eminent.

The guys give out their ideal staring XI for the Dynamo, if the season was to start today. Many holes are clearly needing to be filled. Everyone gave their expectations for the club in 2023 and shared their fond memories from the Dynamo 2022 season.

Lastly, here is the hypothetical question that the guys answered: Would you rather see the Houston Dynamo make the playoffs every year but never win an MLS Cup or see them make the playoffs & win MLS Cup once every 20 years? Comment your answers and why below!

