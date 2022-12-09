Reports: Dynamo sign Brazilian defender Micael

According to reports from Brazilian journalist Fred Ribeiro and MLS insider Tom Bogert, the Houston Dynamo are signing center back Micael from Atletico Mineiro for $500,000. The Brazilian defender spent last season on loan with Houston and spent most of the season with Dynamo 2, making one appearance for the senior team.

Zagueiro revelado pelo Atlético, Micael será comprado pelo Houston Dynamo (MLS) por US$ 500 mil (R$ 2,6 milhões) após período de empréstimo.



Com 22 anos, o defensor atuou pelo Dynamo B, na MLS Next Pro, divisão de equipes reservas da MLS. pic.twitter.com/yZbfh56AQS — Fred Ribeiro (@fredfrm) December 8, 2022

Source: Houston Dynamo have signed Brazilian center back Micael from Atletico Mineiro for $500k. He was on loan with the Dynamo's second team, deal included this purchase option. @fredfrm first reported.



Micael, 22, made 17 MLS Next Pro apps, plus appeared in one MLS game. pic.twitter.com/TI0vVnHAKA — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) December 9, 2022

The 22-year-old Micael made 17 appearances for Dynamo 2 in MLS NEXT Pro last season and was brought up to the senior team for the home match against Montreal in August. Micael joins a centerback group that also includes Teenage Hadebe, Daniel Steres, and Ethan Bartlow. Micael’s center back partner at Dos, Talen Maples, made the MLS NEXT Pro Best XI last season and could also be in the plans for the senior team in 2023.

If Micael is added to the senior team roster this season, he will require an international spot. We will have to wait to see the official list of internationals, as some players may still be on the move and some, like Matias Vera, could be receiving a green card. If necessary, the Dynamo can trade for additional international roster spots from other Major League Soccer teams.

How do you feel about bringing in the young Brazilian center back on a permanent deal? Does Micael break into the first team more this season? Let us know in the comments.