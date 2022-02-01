Marko Maric signs with Greek club Atromitos FC

Marko Maric’s time in Houston is officially over and he has found a new club for 2022. The Croatian goalkeeper has officially been signed by Super League Greece club Atromitos FC. Marko came in to the 2021 season in Houston as the undisputed number one in goal, starting the first 20 matches straight before an injury in August. The injury limited his matches the remainder of the season and the starting goalkeeper role was ultimately won by Michael Nelson. Maric’s contract was not renewed for 2022 and the club signed free agent goalkeeper Steve Clark not long after.

✅ Στον Ατρόμητο ο Μάρκο Μάριτς



Συμφωνία με τον Κροάτη τερματοφύλακα για τον επόμενο 1,5 χρόνο, με την ομάδα μας να ολοκληρώνει την έκτη της μεταγραφή τον φετινό Ιανουάριο.



— Atromitosfc (@atromitos1923) January 31, 2022

Regarding his arrival to the club in Athens, Maric commented “I’m very happy to be here. I’ve managed to learn about the current situation of the team, but this didn’t scare me at all”. Atromitos currently sits in second to last place on the league table and could face relegation at the end of the season. “Now the first goal is to quickly ensure our stay in the category and henceforth target our highest possible ranking in the (league table) rankings”, Marko went on to add during his official announcement. Atromitos are managed by former Wales National Team manager Chris Coleman.

Maric arrived in Houston before the 2020 season kicked off, with the Dynamo paying a reported $330k transfer fee to Hoffenheim II for the goalkeeper. Marko quickly won the starting position that Joe Willis had left after being traded to Nashville SC, becoming one of the youngest starting goalkeepers in Major League Soccer. Marko struggled, especially in 2021, with his vision and distribution of the ball on the field. He also lost confidence after making errors that ended in goals for the opposition. Maric ended his tenure with the Houston Dynamo having started all his 45 appearances, allowing 74 goals against, totaling 6 clean sheets, and posting and a 67% save percentage in his two seasons with the club.