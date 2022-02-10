Official: Dynamo sign Brazilian full back Zeca

Update: The Dynamo have now officially announced the signing of Zeca for the 2022 season with two club options. “Zeca is a versatile outside back that we have been following for many years and we expect him to make an immediate impact on our squad,” said Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad. “He fits our profile for an attacking outside back with a great deal of comfort on the ball, excellent work rate, and a threat in the offensive third. He had a number of offers in Brazil and from clubs around the world and we are excited that he chose to come to Houston.”

Original: Reports have surfaced today that the Dynamo are signing Brazilian left back Zeca. MLSsoccer.com’s Tom Bogert has the initial report.

Sources: The Houston Dynamo have signed Brazilian left back Zeca.



Zeca, 27, was previously with Vasco de Gama but his contract expired. He made 29 apps in Serie B last year and has extensive experience in Brazil's Serie A/Copa Libertadores. Previously a Brazil youth int'l. pic.twitter.com/m6CwkBmEW1 — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) February 10, 2022

I have also heard from sources that a deal was imminent. Zeca is a 27 year old fullback who most recently spent time at Vasco de Gama before his contract ended at the start of 2022. Being a free agent, there will be no transfer fee in order to sign the Brazilian.

Zeca has spent all of his club career in the Brazilian league and he won an Olympic Gold Medal for Brazil at the 2016 Olympic Games. Zeca is primarily a left back but has also played right back and in the midfield.

The fullback was nearly loaned to the Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer earlier in 2015 but he became a starter for Santos and ended up staying at the club. The Dynamo do have additional international roster spots in order to add Zeca to the club.

Where will Zeca play? We will find out more when the signing is official. He could take over one of the starting fullback spots or he could be a bit of a utility knife player who can play anywhere in a pinch. How do you feel about the signing? Let us know in the comments.