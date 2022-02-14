Breakfast Links - February 14, 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone. It’s Monday which means we are one more week closer to soccer. Let’s kick things off with another edition of the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Dynamo returned home to PNC Stadium Saturday to take on Austin FC in a preseason friendly. Things did not go well, at all. Austin won the game 4-0 behind three first half goals and old friend Maxi Urruti’s second half tally. It’s probably best to say less about this game, the Dynamo are next in action Wednesday against Toronto FC in Austin.

Dash assistant coach Twila Kilgore is joining the United States Women’s National Team coaching staff. Kilgore joined the Dash staff in August of 2019 and helped the team win the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup. Kilgore will join USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski and the rest of the coaching staff for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup which begins February 17 in Carson, California.

MLS

The CONCACAF Champions League returns this week with five MLS teams in the tournament. The Colorado Rapids, CF Montreal, New England Revolution, New York City FC, and Seattle Sounders will look to become the first team from Major League Soccer to win the continental championship.

Philadelphia Union have traded midfielder Jamiro Monteiro to the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $250,000 in general allocation money and an international slot with another $200,000 in GAM in performance incentives. San Jose and Matias Almeyda will have an interesting team this season as they continue piecing together players from all over.

Around the World

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is going to have a stadium named after him in his native Senegal. After helping lead Senegal to their first Africa Cup of Nations, the man who scored the winning penalty will have a stadium named in his honor in his home region of Sedhiou.

It was a rough weekend for some of the big clubs around Europe. Real Madrid were held scoreless against Villarreal, Bayern Munich conceded four goals in a loss to Bochum, and Manchester United’s woes continued with an uninspired 1-1 draw with Southampton at Old Trafford.