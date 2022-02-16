Breakfast Links - February 16, 2022

Today is the day the Houston Dynamo get a new away jersey. From the teasers, all we really know is that it is going to be black. While we wait to see just what the shirt looks like, let’s hit the Breakfast Links on a Wednesday.

Houston

On the field, the Dynamo are back in action today, looking to bounce back from Saturday’s ugly result. Houston will take on Toronto FC at 11 AM central time at Austin FC’s training facility. There is no mention of a stream but we will update on Twitter if there is one.

The team released the promotional schedule for this season. If you are looking to get out to some games, and why wouldn’t you be, get out to a few of the games with swag. There will be a Diesel bobblehead at the home opener and a number of other cool giveaways this year.

MLS

The CONCACAF Champions League kicked off last night. MLS Cup Champions New York City FC opened their campaign with a 2-0 win against Santos de Guapiles in Costa Rica. In-demand striker Taty Castellanos scored both goals for NYCFC. Canadian Champions CF Montreal also got going in CCL against Santos Laguna in Mexico. The Canadian side lost 1-0 after conceding late and having a first half Romell Quioto goal wiped off after a VAR check.

One MLS team has already advanced to the Champions League quarterfinals, without even having to play a game. The New England Revolution advanced by forfeit when Haiti’s Cavaly AS had to withdraw from the tournament after the club was unable to obtain the necessary visas to enter the United States. The Revs will play the winner of Pumas UNAM and Deportivo Saprissa in the quarterfinals.

A number of Major League Soccer teams are releasing their new jerseys this week. Seattle, Portland, and LA Galaxy were among the teams who released their shirts yesterday. You can check out all the teams’ new looks at mlssoccer.com.

Around the World

The UEFA Champions League also returned yesterday. Kylian Mbappe scored a last gasp winner for Paris St. Germain against Real Madrid, after Leonel Messi missed a penalty earlier in the game. Mbappe has of course been linked to Real Madrid for some time now so the drama was perfect. Manchester City had no problems on the road in Portugal, taking down Sporting Lisbon 5-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes scored to give Manchester United a 2-0 win against Brighton and Hove Albion. The goal was Ronaldo’s first of 2022 after being relegated to the bench recently by interim manager Ralf Rangnick.