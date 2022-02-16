Dynamo release 2022 Bayou City Kit

Today the Houston Dynamo released their new Community Kit for the 2022 season. This new kit takes the place of the old away shirt. The orange home shirt from last season will remain as the home kit in 2022.

The gallery below has a number of pictures of the shirt and its details along with some of the players wearing the new jersey.

Grid View

























Houston is proudly known by locals as the Bayou City for the eleven bayous that run through it.

The bayous, and the role they play in the city, served as the inspiration for the new Houston Dynamo FC alternate jersey, called the Bayou City Kit. The intertwined nature of the bayous means that they help connect every Houstonian together, just as the Dynamo strive to do, and this jersey aims to reflect those relationships.

The Dynamo will debut the Bayou City Kit on Opening Day when they host Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium on February 27 in the Major League Soccer opener for Houston.

If you would like to purchase the new jersey, you can use this link to visit MLS Shop, and your friends here at Dynamo Theory get a small commission.