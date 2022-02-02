Breakfast Links - February 2, 2022

Is it just me or did January fly by? February is here which means MLS kicks off soon!

Houston

The Dash kicked off their preseason yesterday, with a new CBA in place, as they get ready for the NWSL Challenge Cup and season to begin. The club announced 3 preseason matches. February 26 against TCU is their first preseason match, followed by a March 10 game against LSU, and a third match yet to be announced.

The Dynamo are in Tucson, getting warmed up for the 2022 MLS season (literally). The club will scrimmage Real Salt Lake today at 12:00 PM CT as their first preseason test against MLS opposition. That match will not be streamed, but the club will likely keep us updated via social media.

Houston midfielders Darwin Ceren and Adalberto Carrasquilla will be playing in their respective countries Matchday 11 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification hexagonal round. Ceren and El Salvador will be hosting top dog, Canada. Coco and Panama will play in Mexico, looking for the big upset.

MLS

MLS teams continue to strengthen their rosters as the season comes closer. The transfer window doesn’t close until April. Don’t panic, Houston Dynamo fans!

The boys from Frisco don’t just sell players for big money, FC Dallas completed a club-record deal for Alan Velasco from Independiente on Tuesday. The 19-year-old Argentine winger will be a Young Designated Player for the club.

The Portland Timbers were another club to pick up a young player from Argentina, this time it was David Ayala from Estudiantes. The midfielder will occupy a U-22 Initiative slot and is signed through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

Around the World

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is down to the final 4 teams. Today, Burkina Faso will look to upset the star filled Senegal in the first semi-final. The second semi-final will be played between Mo Salah’s Egypt and Vincent Aboubakar’s Cameroon on Thursday. Surely, the matches will not disappoint.

We are starting to run out of spots for the 2022 World Cup, CONMEBOL currently has 2.5 slots left, CONCACAF has 3.5 slots to filled and other Confederations still have qualifiers to play.