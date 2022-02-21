Breakfast Links - February 21, 2022

We have made it through the off-season. Major League Soccer is back this weekend. Even though the off-season is winding down, it doesn’t mean the news has slowed up any. Let’s get into the Breakfast Links on a Monday.

Houston

News broke yesterday that Hector Herrera is a target for the Houston Dynamo. The Mexican international is out of contract this summer with Atletico Madrid and could be looking to get more playing time ahead of the World Cup in Qatar. The move seems to make a lot of sense for both parties.

On the field, the Dynamo dropped their final preseason match, losing 2-1 to FC Dallas in Frisco. Corey Baird scored Houston’s goal. The team will now shift its focus to the Major League Soccer season with the opener on Sunday against Real Salt Lake at PNC Stadium.

Dash star Maria Sanchez celebrated her 26th birthday Sunday with two assists in Mexico’s 8-0 win over Antigua and Barbuda in World Cup qualifying. Not a bad way to spend your birthday.

I joined the guys at i80 Sports for their Houston Dynamo season preview. You can check it out on their YouTube and everywhere you get your podcasts.

MLS

The Chicago Fire’s big offseason continued with the signing of another Designated Player. Mexican winger Jairo Torres is the latest addition to the Windy City side, signing from LigaMX’s Atlas. He will join Chicago on May 1.

Striker Luis Amarilla has rejoined Minnesota United, having spent the 2020 season with the Loons. He signs as a Designated Player from Argentine side Velez Sarsfield. The 26 year old has been capped four times by Paraguay’s national team.

Inter Miami won the Carolina Challenge Cup preseason tournament with a 2-1 win over Charlotte FC on Saturday. Leonardo Campana and Gonzalo Higuain scored the goals for Miami.

Around the World

Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus, the three clubs who continue to push for a European Super League, are planning a series of friendly matches in the United States this summer. The clubs have reportedly approached AC Milan to join as well and the matches will likely take place on the West Coast.

“I’d love to play in the U.S., actually. I’d love to play there at least for a season.” Brazil and Paris St. Germain forward Neymar has expressed his desire to play in Major League Soccer. Neymar still has a lot to do with PSG this season and in the coming years so we will see what his future holds.

An own goal hat trick? I’ve watched a lot of soccer and I have to say this is something I definitely had never seen until yesterday. New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore put the ball in her own net three times in the United States Women’s National Team’s 5-0 win in the SheBelieves Cup. This is something wild that we may never see again with the thousands of soccer matches we will likely watch from now until whenever!