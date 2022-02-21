2022 Houston Dynamo Player Previews - Sebastian Ferreira

In our 2022 player preview series, we are going to look at the current players on the Houston Dynamo roster, how they performed last season, and what we might expect from them in 2022. Here is the next in our series and stay tuned for more to come in the weeks leading up to the start of the season.

Sebastian Ferreira

Position – Forward

2021 MLS Stats – None

2021 Rewind

Sebastian Ferreira is a Major League Soccer newcomer, hence, the blank 2021 MLS stats. Sebas played for Club Libertad in 2021 where he appeared in a total of 39 matches and scored 14 goals. The stats include matches in the Paraguayan Primera Division, Copa Libertadores, and Copa Sudamericana. Ferreira finished his tenure with Club Libertad a champion by winning the 2021 Apertura title. He is a natural goal scorer who is also very comfortable with the ball at his feet. Highlight reels can be a distortion on reality but the biggest take away from what can be seen from Sebastian in them is the clear knack he has when attacking with the ball. This makes it clear why Houston Dynamo’s General Manager Pat Onstad and Coach Paulo Nagamura decided to bring him onboard for their new project.

2022 Expectations

Ferreira, now 24, will come into the 2022 season with clear and high expectations to produce on the field. The Paraguayan striker was announced as the most expensive signing in club history. Strikers naturally carry a hefty amount of pressure into their game since goals are what you need to win matches. After big money was dropped and he was tagged as a designated player for the club, not only will Sebas have pressure to be successful, but he will be seen as a symbol of the entire new regime. For this project to work, the team will need to bring in another midfield and winger that can assist Ferreira and get him in plenty of goal scoring situations.

Playing in limited minutes during the preseason, as the squad worked on gaining fitness, Sebas scored 3 goals in the matches that he was a part of. These performances should shake some of the nerves as he is set to lead the attack just a few days away from the home opener against Real Salt Lake. For the club to achieve their goal to making the playoffs this season, Sebas will need to net over 15 goals and help keep the opposition on their toes every time that he steps in their 18-yard box. He has the talent, but the real question is does he have the right supporting cast around him to make him a dangerous asset for the Dynamo? Time will tell, but we should be excited for it all.