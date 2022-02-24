MLS NEXT Pro announces inaugural season schedule for Houston Dynamo 2

If you’re excited to see the future of the Houston Dynamo, get your planner (do people still use those?) or your iPhone calendar. Today MLS NEXT Pro announced the league’s inaugural season schedule including Houston Dynamo 2’s games. Dynamo Dos will play in the Western Conference Frontier Division along with Colorado Rapids 2, North Texas SC, Sporting KC II, MNUFC2, and St. Louis City 2. The full regular season will consist of 24 games, 12 at home and 12 on the road, to be followed by an eight team playoff.

Dynamo 2 will play 11 of their 12 home games at AVEVA Stadium and one game at PNC Stadium. Dynamo and Dash Members will receive special benefits for matches at AVEVA Stadium, with Legend level Members receiving free tickets to three matches, Captain level Members receiving two complimentary matches, and First Team members getting one match.

All Dynamo 2 games this season will be streamed live on www.mlsnextpro.com.

The full Houston Dynamo 2 schedule is below: