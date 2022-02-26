Dynamo Theory 2022 MLS Predictions

The staff here at Dynamo Theory took a look into our crystal ball to see what the 2022 season had in store for both the Houston Dynamo and Major League Soccer. You’ll want to make sure you bookmark this so you can check back in October and laugh at just how wrong we all were!
Where will the Dynamo finish in the Western Conference Standings?
Dustyn - 12th
Zach - 11th
Rudy - 9th
Gribbs - 7th
Cristian - 10th
Rodrigo - 6th
Who will be the Dynamo’s top scorer this season?
Dustyn - Sebastian Ferreira
Zach - Sebastian Ferreira
Rudy - Sebastian Ferreira
Gribbs - Sebastian Ferreira
Cristian - Sebastian Ferreira
Rodrigo - Sebastian Ferreira
Who will be the Dynamo team MVP this season?
Dustyn - Adalberto Carrasquilla
Zach - Teenage Hadebe
Rudy - Sebastian Ferreira
Gribbs - Sebastian Ferreira
Cristian - Adalberto Carrasquilla
Rodrigo - Fafa Picault
What is your Dynamo bold prediction for 2022?
Dustyn - Dynamo make a run to the US Open Cup semifinal
Zach - Dynamo win at least three road games
Rudy - Dynamo make the playoffs
Gribbs - Dynamo finish 7th and make the playoffs
Cristian - Dynamo make the Western Conference final
Rodrigo - Darwin Quintero leads the team in assists
Who wins MLS Cup in 2022?
Dustyn - Nashville SC
Zach - Seattle Sounders
Rudy - Toronto FC
Gribbs - Portland Timbers
Cristian - New England Revolution
Rodrigo - New England Revolution
Who wins the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in 2022?
Dustyn - Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
Zach - Carlos Vela (LAFC)
Rudy - Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders)
Gribbs - Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
Cristian - Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)
Rodrigo - Chicharito (LA Galaxy)
Who wins the MLS Golden Boot in 2022?
Dustyn - Chicharito (LA Galaxy)
Zach - Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)
Rudy - Sebastian Ferreira (Houston Dynamo)
Gribbs - Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)
Cristian - Chicharito (LA Galaxy)
Rodrigo - Chicharito (LA Galaxy)
What is your MLS bold prediction for 2022?
Dustyn - Both LA teams miss the playoffs again
Zach - New England doesn’t make the playoffs
Rudy - Lorenzo Insigne is a bust
Gribbs - Atlanta have another early exit in the playoffs
Cristian - Seattle misses the playoffs on decision day
Rodrigo - Toronto wins the Supporters’ Shield
Loading comments...