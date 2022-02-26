Dynamo Theory 2022 MLS Predictions

The staff here at Dynamo Theory took a look into our crystal ball to see what the 2022 season had in store for both the Houston Dynamo and Major League Soccer. You’ll want to make sure you bookmark this so you can check back in October and laugh at just how wrong we all were!

Where will the Dynamo finish in the Western Conference Standings?

Dustyn - 12th

Zach - 11th

Rudy - 9th

Gribbs - 7th

Cristian - 10th

Rodrigo - 6th

Who will be the Dynamo’s top scorer this season?

Dustyn - Sebastian Ferreira

Zach - Sebastian Ferreira

Rudy - Sebastian Ferreira

Gribbs - Sebastian Ferreira

Cristian - Sebastian Ferreira

Rodrigo - Sebastian Ferreira

Who will be the Dynamo team MVP this season?

Dustyn - Adalberto Carrasquilla

Zach - Teenage Hadebe

Rudy - Sebastian Ferreira

Gribbs - Sebastian Ferreira

Cristian - Adalberto Carrasquilla

Rodrigo - Fafa Picault

What is your Dynamo bold prediction for 2022?

Dustyn - Dynamo make a run to the US Open Cup semifinal

Zach - Dynamo win at least three road games

Rudy - Dynamo make the playoffs

Gribbs - Dynamo finish 7th and make the playoffs

Cristian - Dynamo make the Western Conference final

Rodrigo - Darwin Quintero leads the team in assists

Who wins MLS Cup in 2022?

Dustyn - Nashville SC

Zach - Seattle Sounders

Rudy - Toronto FC

Gribbs - Portland Timbers

Cristian - New England Revolution

Rodrigo - New England Revolution

Who wins the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in 2022?

Dustyn - Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Zach - Carlos Vela (LAFC)

Rudy - Joao Paulo (Seattle Sounders)

Gribbs - Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Cristian - Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Rodrigo - Chicharito (LA Galaxy)

Who wins the MLS Golden Boot in 2022?

Dustyn - Chicharito (LA Galaxy)

Zach - Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)

Rudy - Sebastian Ferreira (Houston Dynamo)

Gribbs - Raul Ruidiaz (Seattle Sounders)

Cristian - Chicharito (LA Galaxy)

Rodrigo - Chicharito (LA Galaxy)

What is your MLS bold prediction for 2022?

Dustyn - Both LA teams miss the playoffs again

Zach - New England doesn’t make the playoffs

Rudy - Lorenzo Insigne is a bust

Gribbs - Atlanta have another early exit in the playoffs

Cristian - Seattle misses the playoffs on decision day

Rodrigo - Toronto wins the Supporters’ Shield