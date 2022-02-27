 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake: how to watch, lineups, and more

Your game thread for the season opener between the Houston Dynamo and Real Salt Lake

By Gribbs
MLS: Real Salt Lake at Houston Dynamo Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake

What

It’s the season opener for both the Houston Dynamo and the visiting Real Salt Lake who make the trip to PNC Stadium for a Sunday evening fixture. Houston are hoping that with a new General Manager in Pat Onstad, new Head Coach in Paulo Nagamura, and several key additions will propel them up the standings from their last place Western Conference finish in 2021. Real Salt Lake narrowly made the playoffs last season but were able to make a deep run eventually falling to the MLS Cup runners-up, the Portland Timbers. The first game is always a good benchmark to see what has improved from the last season and what still needs some tweaking. At any rate, excitement is high as the slate is clean across the board.

When

February 27th at 6:00 PM CT

How to watch

AT&T SportsNet

Your Predicted Lineups

Formation:

4-3-3 (58.8%)

Goalkeeper:

Steve Clark (94.1%)

Field players:

Adam Lunqkvist (88.2%)

Teenage Hadebe (88.2%)

Tim Parker (94.1%)

Griffin Dorsey (58.8%)

Darwin Quintero (76.5%)

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (88.2%)

Matías Vera (82.4%)

Fafà Picault (82.4%)

Sebastián Ferreira (100%)

Corey Baird (70.6%)

Announced Lineups

