The Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs Real Salt Lake
What
It’s the season opener for both the Houston Dynamo and the visiting Real Salt Lake who make the trip to PNC Stadium for a Sunday evening fixture. Houston are hoping that with a new General Manager in Pat Onstad, new Head Coach in Paulo Nagamura, and several key additions will propel them up the standings from their last place Western Conference finish in 2021. Real Salt Lake narrowly made the playoffs last season but were able to make a deep run eventually falling to the MLS Cup runners-up, the Portland Timbers. The first game is always a good benchmark to see what has improved from the last season and what still needs some tweaking. At any rate, excitement is high as the slate is clean across the board.
When
February 27th at 6:00 PM CT
How to watch
AT&T SportsNet
Here are the primary and alternate (SW2) channels for the carriers that have AT&T SportsNet pic.twitter.com/jobo1xFHj1— Dynamo Theory (@dynamotheory) February 26, 2022
Your Predicted Lineups
Formation:
4-3-3 (58.8%)
Goalkeeper:
Steve Clark (94.1%)
Field players:
Adam Lunqkvist (88.2%)
Teenage Hadebe (88.2%)
Tim Parker (94.1%)
Griffin Dorsey (58.8%)
Darwin Quintero (76.5%)
Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (88.2%)
Matías Vera (82.4%)
Fafà Picault (82.4%)
Sebastián Ferreira (100%)
Corey Baird (70.6%)
Announced Lineups
We back, Houston.— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) February 27, 2022
Here's our squad for this evening #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/VNKHaudFOh
The guys holding it down.#HOUvRSL | #RSL pic.twitter.com/y7ZswFfO3j— Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) February 27, 2022
