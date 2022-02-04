Dynamo announce signing of midfielder Brooklyn Raines

The Houston Dynamo have announced the signing of 16 year-old midfielder Brooklyn Raines as a Homegrown Player. The Dynamo traded $50,000 in General Allocation Money to Real Salt Lake for Raines’ exclusive Homegrown territory rights. Raines’ Homegrown contract is for four years with an option for a fifth.

Raines last played for El Paso Locomotive in the USL Championship. Prior to playing with El Paso, Raines was a member of the Barcelona Academy in Arizona, which he joined in 2018. Raines has regularly been a part of the U.S. Soccer Youth National Team program.

“We want Houston Dynamo FC to be a destination for the top young talent in the country and the signing of Brooklyn Raines is a step in the right direction,” said Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad. “Brooklyn has drawn interest from around the world and we are proud that he chose to continue his development in Houston. He is a high potential player and we look forward to him advancing through our player development pathway.”

Raines’ signing was reported earlier this offseason, a move that took many Dynamo fans by surprise. Raines spent time this winter training with Austrian side RB Salzburg. The midfielder will join the Dynamo first team in Arizona for the remainder of training camp. Paulo Nagamura looks to be in no rush with Raines. Speaking to media Nagamura said “we have to understand it is a process, he has to evolve as a player.”

The new era of Houston Dynamo soccer looks to be focused on establishing strong, young talent. Raines certainly fits in that category as a highly coveted prospect around the world. Technical Director Asher Mendelsohn weighed in on Twitter about this. Raines will start with Dynamo Dos in MLS NEXT Pro to begin his transition to getting first team minutes.

We aim to be the preferred destination for the country’s top prospects. This is a GIANT leap forward for the Club towards that objective. Welcome to Houston, Brooklyn! https://t.co/jBJjPl7BNX — Asher Mendelsohn (@asherhdfc) February 4, 2022

What do you think of the signing? Are you a fan of the “youth movement”? Let us know in the comments.