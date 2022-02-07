Breakfast Links - February 7, 2022

Good morning, Houston. We hope you thawed out from this weekend. We’re one week closer to MLS and NWSL action so let’s jump right in to the Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Dynamo beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday evening in a preseason match in Tucson, Arizona. Sebastian Ferreira opened his account in Houston, scoring the first Dynamo goal. Teenager Andre Gitau scored the second goal and after Colorado equalized late, Adalberto Carrasquilla scored in stoppage time to win the match.

The next scheduled match for the Dynamo is tomorrow in Tucson where they will play a split-squad match against USL Championship sides El Paso Locomotive and Phoenix Rising FC.

Houston made the signing of 16 year-old midfielder Brooklyn Raines official on Friday. Raines, a promising young prospect who recently trained in Europe, will get a chance to develop and grow this season with Houston Dynamo 2.

MLS

Former Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Inter Milan midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri is close to joining the Chicago Fire. The Swiss international would be a big shot in the arm to a Chicago attack, as well as its fanbase.

Carlos Tevez still plays? That was my initial reaction when hearing that he was possibly linked with a move to Major League Soccer. Sources have indicated that DC United are in talks to sign the Argentine striker. We’ll see if this rumor has any legs (and if Tevez has any left as well).

MLS Cup Champions New York City FC have a new Designated Player, announcing the signing of Brazilian defender Thiago Martins. The 26 year-old joins the champs from Yokohama F. Marinos in the Japanese first-division. Yokohama are a club in the City Football Group umbrella, alongside NYCFC.

Around the World

Senegal became champions of Africa, winning the Africa Cup of Nations Final on Sunday. Liverpool star Sadio Mane converted the winning penalty in the shootout, after missing from the spot in the first half of the match. The Teranga Lions became the 15th different country to win AFCON.

Ajax Director of Football Marc Overmars has left Ajax after multiple complaints from female colleagues over inappropriate messages. Overmars held his position at the Dutch club for nearly a decade and had been linked with Newcastle United recently.