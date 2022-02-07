202 NWSL Challenge Cup schedule announced

The National Women’s Soccer League today announced the full schedule for the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup. The Houston Dash will play in six group stage games to begin their season.

The Dash will play in the Central Region for the Challenge cup alongside Chicago Red Stars, Kansas City Current, and Racing Louisville FC. Each group will compete in double round-robin matches. The East Region will be contested between NJ/NY Gotham FC, North Carolina Courage, Orlando Pride, and Washington Spirit. The West Region will have OL Reign, Portland Thorns FC, and thr two expansion clubs Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC.

The full schedule for the Houston Dash in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup is as follows:

Sunday, March 20 - vs Chicago Red Stars, 6 PM at PNC Stadium

Friday, March 25 - at Racing Louisville FC, 6:30 PM at Lynn Family Stadium

Wednesday, March 30 - vs Kansas City Current, 7:30 PM at PNC Stadium

Saturday, April 2 - at Chicago Red Stars, 7:00 PM at SeatGeek Stadium

Friday, April 15 - at Kansas City Current, 7:00 PM at Children’s Mercy Park

Sunday, April 24 - vs Racing Louisville FC. 6:00 PM at PNC Stadium

Wednesday, May 4 - Semifinals TBD

Sunday, May 7 - Final TBD