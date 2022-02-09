Breakfast Links – February 9, 2022

What’s up, H-town! We are halfway to the weekend and another day closer to more MLS and NWSL action. Hope you have your coffee ready to pair with some Breakfast Links.

Houston

The Dynamo were supposed to play a set of scrimmages yesterday, however the match against El Paso Locomotive was cancelled. Houston did however play against USL Championship’s powerhouse Phoenix Rising FC and won the match 2-1. The score was opened by Corey Baird, who nicely chipped Rising’s keeper. Sebastian Ferreira scored the eventual winner, scoring in back-to-back matches, and young Thor Ulfarsson almost opened his own account but his goal was called back for being offside.

Houston Dash announced their 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup schedule. They will be playing home and away matches against Chicago Red Stars, Racing Louisville FC, and Kansas City Current. The Dash will try to make a run at the final set to be played on May 7th.

Make sure to check out the Dynamo Theory podcast if you haven’t already. Our latest episode will be out today everywhere you get your podcasts.

MLS

Clubs around the league have continued to strengthen their squads as the start of the season nears. DC United have signed Ecuador international forward Michael Estrada on loan for the 2022 MLS season from Liga MX side Toluca. The team does hold an option to make Estrada’s move permanent after the loan expires.

Preseason matches are great for players to gain form and fitness. However, injuries are always a part of the game. Colorado Rapids midfielder Braian Galvan has undergone right-knee surgery to repair a torn ACL and damage to his medial and lateral meniscus. Galvan could return for Colorado by November.

Around the World

Manchester United are currently out of the top four after a draw with Burnley and Cristiano Ronaldo isn’t happy with the result, with the Portuguese captain storming off the field again.

West Ham manager David Moyes defended starting center back Kurt Zouma after a cat-kicking incident. Hopefully, it doesn’t turn into the second season of the Netflix series Don’t F**k with Cats!

Lastly, Chelsea’s talented forward Hakim Ziyech has quit the Morocco national team amid fallout with head coach Vahid Halilhodzic. Morocco still have a shot of making the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but Ziyech may not be there if they make it.