Report: Dynamo have agreement with Mexican international Hector Herrera

This article was just going to be two words. Ted Segal. Unfortunately, we needed to add more detail but my oh my, Ted has landed the big fish. After weeks of speculation reports are now out that the Houston Dynamo have reached an agreement with Mexican midfielder Hector Herrera. Luis Omar Tapia of TUDN was the first to report the deal.

EXCLUSIVA



Hay acuerdo con @HoustonDynamo y Héctor Herrera será nuevo refuerzo del club hasta finales del 2025, me confirman fuentes cercanas a la negociación



El club lo hará oficial en las próximas 24-48 horas y se incorporará una vez que termine temporada con @Atleti pic.twitter.com/YSMydgLeiE — Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) March 1, 2022

The godfather of transfers on Twitter, Fabrizio Romano has also confirmed Luis’ report.

Hector Herrera will join Houston Dynamo in July, agreement confirmed as reported by @LuisOmarTapia. He’s gonna sign until 2025 once details will be sorted out. #MLS



Herrera will complete current season with Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/ctV17pSIMF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2022

The reports say that Herrera will sign a deal with Major League Soccer until 2025 and he will join the Dynamo this summer after Atletico Madrid’s La Liga season ends. Herrera has been in Atletico’s starting lineup of late, after falling out of favor and not receiving many minutes earlier in the season.

With Herrera and Mexico likely going to this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Herrera will become a stalwart in Houston and play as many minutes as possible to keep him in form. The move just makes sense for Hector, the Mexican National Team, and of course the Dynamo.

Dynamo fans have clamored for a big name Mexican star and Ted Segal has delivered. It is yet to be seen just how big Herrera’s impact will be on the field, it should be huge, but it is no doubt the massive impact he will have off the field in ticket and merchandise sales.

We will have more on Herrera once the signing is officially announced.