Breakfast Links - March 11, 2022

Houston

The Houston Dynamo made some roster moves mid week. Derrick Jones was traded to newcomers Charlotte FC for GAM and Nico Lemoine was loaned out to Oakland Roots for the reminder of the season. Paulo Nagamura continues to evaluate his squad with additions surely coming soon before the transfer window closes. Houston will face Vancouver this Saturday, where the Dynamo will try to get their first win of the 2022 season. The match will be played at PNC Stadium at 5:30 PM CT.

The Houston Dash had a successful preseason, ending undefeated after beating LSU 5-1 in their final preseason match of the year. The Dash will face the Chicago Red Stars on March 20 at PNC Stadium to open the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup.

Houston Dynamo 2 is also set to wrap up their preseason this week. The team will be in action for the their final preseason game on Sunday, March 13 at 1 p.m. when they take on North Texas SC at Houston Sports Park.

MLS

Nashville SC unveiled GEODIS Park as naming partner ahead of the club’s upcoming home opener. Scheduled to be completed next month, GEODIS Park’s 30,000 seat capacity will make it the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.

With the season just getting started, we can’t forget that injuries are part of the game. Colorado Rapids defender Aboubacar Keita has undergone successful surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the club announced Thursday.

With the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals taking place next week, the possibility of MLS teams outnumbering LigaMX in the semifinals stage is high. New England Revolution had their way with Pumas UNAM, beating the Mexican side 3-0, in a snowstorm in Boston. Montreal escaped with only a one goal loss in Mexico City, against Cruz Azul. The MLS sides will look to capitalize in the next fixtures.

Around the World

Sanctions have fallen on Chelsea FC. However, even with all the current issues, the team continues to etch their place in the EPL Top Four standings, getting a 3-1 road win against Norwich City on Thursday.

The U.S. Soccer Federation issued a statement on Thursday in which it said it has received assurances from Mexico Football Federation (FMF) officials that fans, teams, and players will “safely experience” the upcoming World Cup qualifier at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on March 24. All of this comes after the horrible scenes of supporters fighting during LigaMX’s match between Querétaro and Atlas over the weekend.

The Brazil forward Neymar and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to be separated by teammates after a heated post-match exchange at the Bernabeu, with each blaming the other for PSG’s round-of-16 Champions League exit. This just goes to show that money doesn’t always buys happiness.