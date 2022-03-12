The Houston Dynamo vs the Vancouver Whitecaps: how to watch, lineups, and more

Who
Houston Dynamo FC vs the Vancouver Whitecaps
What
Despite high preseason expectations following a number of changes to the club from the front office to the players on the field, the Dynamo have gotten off to a slow start two games in failing to score in a draw and then loss on the road. A win over another struggling club in the Vancouver Whitecaps at PNC Stadium would go a long way to begin to ease some of those early criticisms. Despite failing to score, the defense has been a high note and should be on display against a Whitecaps team that has struggled on the offensive end of the pitch.
When
March 12th at 5:30 PM CT
How to watch
⏰ 5:30pm CST
@ATTSportsNetSW
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
⏰ 5:30pm CST
@ATTSportsNetSW
@TudnRadio 93.3FM
https://t.co/JFs7z3rJOb
https://t.co/Ne9BxNDQom@fubotv | #HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/JKMBnfpjcp
Your Predicted Lineups
Formation:
4-3-3 (81%)
Goalkeeper:
Steve Clark (95.2%)
Field players:
Adam Lunqkvist (90.5%)
Daniel Steres (52.4%)
Tim Parker (95.2%)
Zeca (71.4%)
Darwin Quintero (66.7%)
Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (81%)
Matías Vera (76.2%)
Fafà Picault (95.2%)
Sebastián Ferreira (95.2%)
Tyler Pasher (66.7%)
Lineups
Ready to bring the heat.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/LyoOVN8qPL— Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) March 12, 2022
Vite gets his 1️⃣st start for the ‘Caps— Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) March 12, 2022
Our vs @HoustonDynamo ⚽️#VWFC | #ThisCity | #HOUvVAN pic.twitter.com/H6MgwfPDAk
