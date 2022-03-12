 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Houston Dynamo vs the Vancouver Whitecaps: how to watch, lineups, and more

Your game thread for the Houston Dynamo vs. the Vancouver Whitecaps

By Gribbs
MLS: Houston Dynamo at Vancouver Whitecaps FC Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Who

Houston Dynamo FC vs the Vancouver Whitecaps

What

Despite high preseason expectations following a number of changes to the club from the front office to the players on the field, the Dynamo have gotten off to a slow start two games in failing to score in a draw and then loss on the road. A win over another struggling club in the Vancouver Whitecaps at PNC Stadium would go a long way to begin to ease some of those early criticisms. Despite failing to score, the defense has been a high note and should be on display against a Whitecaps team that has struggled on the offensive end of the pitch.

When

March 12th at 5:30 PM CT

How to watch

Your Predicted Lineups

Formation:

4-3-3 (81%)

Goalkeeper:

Steve Clark (95.2%)

Field players:

Adam Lunqkvist (90.5%)

Daniel Steres (52.4%)

Tim Parker (95.2%)

Zeca (71.4%)

Darwin Quintero (66.7%)

Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla (81%)

Matías Vera (76.2%)

Fafà Picault (95.2%)

Sebastián Ferreira (95.2%)

Tyler Pasher (66.7%)

Lineups

