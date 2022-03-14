Darwin Quintero named to MLS Team of the Week

Darwin Quintero’s brace in Saturday’s 2-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps earned him a place in Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 3. Quintero got his first start of the season for the Houston Dynamo and the move immediately payed off for head coach Paulo Nagamura. The Colombian’s two goals helped Houston rebound from an early deficit to pick up their first win of the 2022 season.

The full Team of the Week is below.

Quintero’s second goal, a rocket from outside the box, is also nominated for MLS Goal of the Week. After the match, Darwin was asked about that goal. “It’s inexplicable. What one thinks or does on the field happen in thousandths of a second,” Quintero said. “When I saw the ball there, I said to myself: ‘Let’s hit it, see if it turns into something memorable.’ Thank God the ball found the back of the net. The most important thing is our teamwork. What the team did. The goals are always a team effort. Sebas (Ferreira) left it for me to hit it and now we are able to leave happy with a victory.”

Quintero is the first Houston Dynamo player named to the MLS Team of the Week since Teenage Hadebe received the honors in September of last season.