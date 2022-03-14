Breakfast Links - March 14, 2022

Mondays are much better after a win, let’s start it off right with the Breakfast Links.

Houston

Darwin Quintero’s brace gave the Houston Dynamo their first win of 2022 on Saturday night. Be sure to check out our recap and player ratings for more from the win over Vancouver.

Houston Dynamo 2 picked up a preseason win with a 2-0 victory over North Texas SC on Sunday. It was the team’s first competitive match against MLS Next Pro opposition. Marcelo Palomino scored from the spot in the first half and trialist Kyle Edwards scored in the second half. Goalkeeper Xavier Valdez saved a penalty in the first half.

The Houston Dash get their 2022 Challenge Cup underway this Sunday at home against the Chicago Red Stars. You can get tickets now to see the 2020 Challenge Cup champions at PNC Stadium this weekend.

MLS

Adam Armour scored the first goal in Charlotte FC history on Sunday in Atlanta. It was the hosts, Atlanta United, however, that came away with the 2-1 win thanks to a stoppage time winner.

Reigning MLS MVP Carles Gil was furious after having to play in a snowstorm Saturday night in New England. “It’s impossible to play futbol today,” Gil said to Naoko Funayama. “I can not talk with my teammates. I can not run. I can not do anything. It’s impossible. It’s not futbol. Stop the f**ing game.” It probably didn’t help Gil’s mood that the Revolution gave up three late goals to lose the game 3-2 to Real Salt Lake.

Major League Soccer champions New York City FC unveiled their 2021 MLS Cup banner ahead of their home opener Saturday and it set social media off. Let’s just say, the banner is a bit small.

2021 MLS Cup Champions pic.twitter.com/A0BAMJOh1Y — New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 12, 2022

Around the World

Cristiano Ronaldo turned back the clock to lead Manchester United to a much needed 3-2 win at Old Trafford against Tottenham. The Portuguese attacker scored a hat trick to keep Ralf Rangnick’s side in fourth place in the Premier League table. United now turn their attention to Hector Herrera and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

Paris St. Germain stars Lionel Messi and Neymar were booed by their home fans Sunday after the French powerhouse once again were knocked out of the Champions League. PSG took a 2-0 lead over Real Madrid in the second leg before a stunning Karim Benzema sent the French club out of the competition.