Report: Dynamo sign Brazilian winger Thiaguinho

Saturday night before the Houston Dynamo took on the Vancouver Whitecaps, general manager Pat Onstad was on TV with commentator Glenn Davis and mentioned that recently acquired allocation money was ready to be used in the next week or so. It looks like the Dynamo now have their man with numerous reports out this morning that Brazilian winger Thiago Fernandes, also known as Thiaguinho, will be coming to Houston on loan, with an option to purchase.

Sources confirm: Houston Dynamo have signed Brazilian winger Thiaguinho on loan from Flamengo with a purchase option, pending visa. @CanalFlazoeiro first reported.



Thiaguinho turned 21 this week. Will a U22 Initiative signing. Houston beat out other Brazilian clubs to sign him. pic.twitter.com/in6baiQLzy — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) March 16, 2022

Thiaguinho has been a rumored Dynamo target for some time now and it looks to finally be getting over the line. Reports came out last night that the player was signing his contract and awaiting his visa to come to the United States.

First reported by @CanalFlazoeiro:



Thiaguinho signed his contract with Houston Dynamo few hours ago. He is still waiting for his VISA to travel to US.#HoldItDown pic.twitter.com/t4PxiToLOu — Gustavo Lopes (@TheGusLopes) March 16, 2022

Thiaguinho will be a U22 initiaitve signing and will hopefully spark the Dynamo attack by improving the wing play. We don’t know a lot about Thiaguinho because he has not played much in the top leagues but Dynamo fans will be looking for him to help out Darwin Quintero, Coco Carrasquilla, and Sebastian Ferreira to get the goals coming in bunches. Territorio MLS did a good write up on Thiaguinho and what he can bring to Houston and MLS.

We will have more on this signing once the club makes it official.